Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lower house speaker says no reason for Russia to resume PACE financing

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 19, 11:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights, including the right to vote

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Speaker of Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has said he sees no grounds for the Russian delegation’s return to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and resumption of its financing by Russia.

"We see that PACE has become a hostage to radical groups of lawmakers, who do not recognize the supremacy of the Council of Europe’s Statute and ignore the principles of parliamentarianism. We have no reason to return to that organization and, all the more, to finance it until the provisions of the PACE regulations are amended and the norms that allow to strip national delegations and, hence the peoples represented in the Council of Europe, of their voting rights," Volodin said at the State Duma meeting on Wednesday, summing up the results of the autumn session.

Russia and PACE

Read also

Press review: Has the clock stopped ticking for the Kurils and who wants Russia in PACE

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights, including the right to vote and take part in the assembly’s governing bodies, following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. The issue of restoring the Russian delegation's rights was raised at PACE twice throughout 2015 but the sanctions persisted. In response, Russia suspended its participation in the PACE activities till the end of 2015. In 2016-2017, Russia skipped PACE meetings due to the ongoing sanctions.

In late June 2017, Russia said it was suspending payment of its contribution to the Council of Europe over its non-participation in PACE. Concurrently, it suggested PACE’s regulations be amended to ensure that no one could deprive the lawmakers of their rights but for their voters. In January 2018, Russia refrained from applying for confirmation of its rights for 2018.

Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland told the PACE autumn session in October 2018 that the organization's Committee of Ministers would have to expel Russia from the Council of Europe if the country did not make any monetary contributions. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia would withdraw from the Council of Europe if its opponents insisted on its expulsion.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russia's domestic policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pentagon confirms US pulls out troops from Syria
2
US introduces sanctions against 18 Russians, four Russian information resources
3
US starts pulling forces out of Syria
4
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
5
Russia increases investment in US government bonds to $14.6 bln in October - US Treasury
6
Russia to deem next passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait ‘a provocation’
7
Russian nuclear-powered missile cruiser enters Barents Sea for combat training missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT