Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s UN envoy doubts new US Middle East peace plan is viable

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 19, 8:32 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

Any peace plan that fails to recognize these internationally agreed parameters is doomed, the diplomat believes

Share
1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, December 19. /TASS/. Russia has not received the new US plan to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians and doubts that it can be viable, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told TASS on Tuesday commenting on a statement of outgoing US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley about the new initiative.

Read also

Diplomat blasts US ‘poorly-prepared, politically-loaded’ WMD-free Middle East plan

"We hear about it for the second year already, they regularly promise this, but these are ‘jam tomorrow’ promises. We have not seen it so far, and nobody knows when we will see it," Nebenzya said. The diplomat stressed that "no plan will be viable if the internationally recognized basis for the Middle East settlement is not taken into account and it is crucial to rely on a two-state solution."

Ambassadors to the UN from eight European Union member-states also issued a statement, warning Washington that this initiative could be a failure. "We, the European Union members of the Council, would like to reiterate once more and emphasize the EU’s strong continued commitment to the internationally agreed parameters for a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, based on international law, relevant UN resolutions and previous agreements," said the joint statement by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden.

"Any peace plan that fails to recognize these internationally agreed parameters would risk being condemned to failure," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Outgoing US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the UN Security Council that the new US Middle East peace plan was ready. According to her, this document "contains much more thoughtful detail" and "recognizes that realities on the ground in the Middle East have changed in powerful and important ways.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to field questions on economy, world events at annual news conference
2
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
3
Nazi collaborator’s birthday declared official holiday in Ukraine
4
Lower house speaker says no reason for Russia to resume PACE financing
5
Ten intelligence agencies ramp up efforts aimed at Russian military, says FSB
6
Russian-Japanese economic cooperation fruitful in all areas, says minister
7
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT