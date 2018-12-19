Regulatory bodies should evaluate BBC’s coverage of disorder in Paris - Russian embassy

LONDON, December 19. /TASS/. The UK’s regulatory bodies should evaluate the way BBC covered the disorder in Paris, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in London told journalists on Tuesday, commenting on the corporation’s recognition that its reporter had been intentionally looking for a "Russian trace" during the disturbances in the French capital.

"It is a remarkable fact that instead of conducting independent journalistic work for the sake of objectivity employees have to gain at any cost information that would confirm the interpretation of the events dictated by the administration. As they say, if facts do not correspond to the editorial policy, so much the worse for the facts. British society and regulatory bodies should evaluate the behavior of BBC, which is funded through tax payers. It may probably be interesting to the corresponding structures of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)," the diplomat said, reiterating that this past Sunday Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova already stated the intention of the Foreign Ministry to address the OSCE over the attempts of BBC journalists to prove Russia’s involvement in the protests in France.

The press secretary of the Russian embassy said that BBC is not the only British media that uses such practice. "Unfortunately, many British media started reducing facts to the editorial policy, misrepresenting the information picture for the sake of the needed version. Everyone knows about the ‘Skripal case,’ regarding which most local journalists prefer not asking questions that would be unwanted for official London’s version, whereas there had been rather peculiar coverage of events in Eastern Aleppo before, with almost daily dramatic reports of another ‘destruction of the last hospital.’ There can be more examples of this sort," the press secretary noted.

"We have to state that the British media, which were justly regarded as one of the most independent ones in the past, have considerably spoilt their reputation. It is no surprise that many readers switched to other sources of information: internet media, social networks or alternative media outlets, such as RT," the Russian diplomat added.