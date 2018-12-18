Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s strategic bombers in Venezuela posed no threat to Colombia, assures envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 18, 9:09 UTC+3 BOGOTA

The ambassador also noted that he was surprised by the media hype in Colombia after the Russian aircraft had arrived in Venezuela

BOGOTA, December 18. /TASS/. Strategic bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces did not pose any threat to Colombia when visiting Venezuela last week, Russia’s Ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic Vladimir Zaemsky told Colombia’s Blu radio station.

Tu-160 bombers return to home airfield in Russia after visit to Venezuela

"We are not threatening Colombia. We did not take any action against Colombia, which could be interpreted as a threat," the head of Russia’s diplomatic mission said.

The ambassador also noted that he was surprised by the media hype in Colombia after the Russian aircraft had arrived in Venezuela. "I believe that this entire media hype is artificial and unprofessional. I say so as this is the third visit of Russian bombers to Venezuela over the past 10 years," Zaemsky said.

On December 10, two Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bombers, an Antonov An-124 military transport plane and an Ilyushin Il-62 long-range aircraft arrived in Venezuela’s Simon Bolivar International Airport. During the visit to Venezuela the Russian planes performed a routine flight over the Caribbean Sea, also jointly with Venezuela’s Air Force. On Saturday, the planes returned to Russia.

