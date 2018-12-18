Russia to submit documents confirming Ukraine’s violations in Kerch Strait

UNITED NATIONS, December 18. /TASS/. Russia intends to submit documentary evidence of violations of the Ukrainian side in the Kerch Strait, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"We intend to legally confirm the violations of Ukraine in the Black Sea and document it. The actions of Ukraine in the Black Sea are a violation of the UN Charter," the diplomat said.

"The violations of the sovereignty of the Russian Federation by the Ukrainian authorities did not leave the Russian border guards any other choice than to use force," Polyansky added.

The United Nations General Assembly earlier adopted the resolution proposed by Ukraine on "militarization problem" of Crimea and the waters of the Azov and Black Sea. 66 countries supported the document, 19 were against it, 72 - abstained.

The resolution stated that presence of the Russian military in Crimea contradicts the national sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The document also condemns Russia because of constructing a bridge across the Kerch Strait. At the same time, the General Assembly rejected amendments proposed by Iran and Syria, aimed at balancing the document and containing references to the Minsk agreements.

In the morning of November 25, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons were used. A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident.