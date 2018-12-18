US wants to stir up war between Russia and Ukraine - Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 18. /TASS/. The United States is trying to stir up a full-scale war between fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples, according to Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky.

"Instead of reasoning with the ‘Maidan’ regime, forcing it to hear the voice of the people, it is supplied with weapons and all kinds of support, including military, is demonstrated," the diplomat said, speaking at the UN General Assembly.

"Such actions suggest that Washington is trying not only to push the two fraternal peoples against each other, but also to unleash a full-scale war between them," Polyansky noted.

The United Nations General Assembly earlier adopted the resolution proposed by Ukraine on "militarization problem" of Crimea and the waters of the Azov and Black Sea. 66 countries supported the document, 19 were against it, 72 - abstained.

The resolution stated that presence of the Russian military in Crimea contradicts the national sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine. The document also condemns Russia because of constructing a bridge across the Kerch Strait. At the same time, the General Assembly rejected amendments proposed by Iran and Syria, aimed at balancing the document and containing references to the Minsk agreements.

In the morning of November 25, three ships from the Ukrainian Navy - the Berdyansk, the Nikopol and the Yany Kapu - illegally crossed Russia’s border. They ignored legitimate demands to stop issued by vessels belonging to the FSB Border Service and the Black Sea Fleet and continued maneuvering dangerously. In order to stop the Ukrainian ships, weapons were used. A criminal investigation has been opened into the border incident.