Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Creation of Kosovo’s army threatens to repeat armed conflict in region - Russia's diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 18, 1:04 updated at: December 18, 3:53 UTC+3

According to Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya, irresponsible policy of the European Union towards unrecognized Kosovo has "crossed a dangerous line"

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya

© REUTERS/Mike Segar

UNITED NATIONS, December 18. /TASS/. Emergence of a fully-fledged army of self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo threatens to repeat the armed conflict in the Balkans, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Emergence of Kosovo armed forces resents a threat to peace and security in the region, fraught with a repetition of the armed conflict," the diplomat said.

Read also

Kosovo parliament approves creation of armed forces

According to Nebenzya, irresponsible policy of the European Union towards unrecognized Kosovo has crossed a dangerous line. "The EU’s reaction to the last decision of Pristina cannot be called anything other than ‘toothless’. This is an irresponsible and two-faced policy that crossed a dangerous line," he said, describing this approach as "a big disappointment."

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the European Union claims to be an "objective mediator", but at the same time "is looking through its fingers at the unlawful creation of the army of Kosovo".

Violation of the UN Security Council resolution

The decision of Kosovo to create a full-fledged army was a gross violation of the UN Security Council resolution, according to Nebenzya.

"The decision to transform Kosovo’s security forces into Kosovo’s armed forces was in flagrant violation of the Security Council resolution 1244, which, as the Secretary General reiterated, remains a fundamental international legal act of Kosovo settlement," he said.

A source in the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations told TASS on Friday, Western countries insisted on holding a meeting of the Security Council behind closed doors, but Russia opposed the decision. Thus, it was decided to hold the meeting in an open format.

On Friday, the parliament of the self-proclaimed republic approved formation of a full-fledged army based on security forces. It is expected that the army of unrecognized state will consist of 5,000 military personnel, another 3,000 will be in reserve. The cost of the army is estimated at 98 mln euro per year.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy United Nations
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT