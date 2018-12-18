Creation of Kosovo’s army threatens to repeat armed conflict in region - Russia's diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, December 18. /TASS/. Emergence of a fully-fledged army of self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo threatens to repeat the armed conflict in the Balkans, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

"Emergence of Kosovo armed forces resents a threat to peace and security in the region, fraught with a repetition of the armed conflict," the diplomat said.

According to Nebenzya, irresponsible policy of the European Union towards unrecognized Kosovo has crossed a dangerous line. "The EU’s reaction to the last decision of Pristina cannot be called anything other than ‘toothless’. This is an irresponsible and two-faced policy that crossed a dangerous line," he said, describing this approach as "a big disappointment."

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that the European Union claims to be an "objective mediator", but at the same time "is looking through its fingers at the unlawful creation of the army of Kosovo".

Violation of the UN Security Council resolution

The decision of Kosovo to create a full-fledged army was a gross violation of the UN Security Council resolution, according to Nebenzya.

"The decision to transform Kosovo’s security forces into Kosovo’s armed forces was in flagrant violation of the Security Council resolution 1244, which, as the Secretary General reiterated, remains a fundamental international legal act of Kosovo settlement," he said.

A source in the Russian permanent mission to the United Nations told TASS on Friday, Western countries insisted on holding a meeting of the Security Council behind closed doors, but Russia opposed the decision. Thus, it was decided to hold the meeting in an open format.

On Friday, the parliament of the self-proclaimed republic approved formation of a full-fledged army based on security forces. It is expected that the army of unrecognized state will consist of 5,000 military personnel, another 3,000 will be in reserve. The cost of the army is estimated at 98 mln euro per year.