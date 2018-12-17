Russian minister denies allegations about Russia’s involvement in French protests

PARIS, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin has denied allegations about Moscow’s involvement in the organization of Yellow Vests protests in France as insinuation.

"I would like to comment on the latest insinuations about alleged Russia’s involvement in these developments," he told a briefing after a meeting of the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues. "As a matter of fact, there is nothing to comment."

He noted that such processes take place not only in France and they are rooted in decades-long polarization of society. "It is not what has emerged right now, it is problem that has been growing for years," he said.

France’s Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday citing a source in the country’s intelligence services that investigators had found no evidence to prove Russia’s involvement in the organization of street riots that had been rocking the country for a month. At the same time, the source noted the results were not final.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in attempts to influence the political situation in Western countries and pointed to the lack of evidence to prove such media allegations.