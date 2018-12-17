Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian minister denies allegations about Russia’s involvement in French protests

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 17, 19:03 UTC+3 PARIS

Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin noted that such processes take place not only in France and they are rooted in the long-lasting polarization of society

Share
1 pages in this article
© Ekaterina Shtukina/TASS

PARIS, December 17. /TASS/. Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin has denied allegations about Moscow’s involvement in the organization of Yellow Vests protests in France as insinuation.

"I would like to comment on the latest insinuations about alleged Russia’s involvement in these developments," he told a briefing after a meeting of the Russian-French Council on Economic, Financial, Industrial and Trade Issues. "As a matter of fact, there is nothing to comment."

He noted that such processes take place not only in France and they are rooted in decades-long polarization of society. "It is not what has emerged right now, it is problem that has been growing for years," he said.

Read also

‘Yellow Vests’ protests in France become less violent on fifth day

France’s Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday citing a source in the country’s intelligence services that investigators had found no evidence to prove Russia’s involvement in the organization of street riots that had been rocking the country for a month. At the same time, the source noted the results were not final.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in attempts to influence the political situation in Western countries and pointed to the lack of evidence to prove such media allegations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think
2
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
3
Russia’s Defense Ministry refutes media reports on GRU chief’s death in Lebanon
4
Russia's top brass: Military police service successfully established in Syria
5
US to look for new ways of neutralizing Russian strategic nuclear forces
6
Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year
7
Putin: Russia may create ground-based weapon systems if US quits INF Treaty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT