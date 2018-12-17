West gunning for revolutions in post-Soviet states, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17./TASS/. Western countries are working towards mounting revolutions in post-Soviet states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio on Monday.

"Cooking up revolutions is all that the West is doing in the post-Soviet space at the moment," Lavrov said. Having gone through several revolutions, the Russian Federation does not want any country to experience this, and that is why it does not work with the non-system opposition, the top diplomat said.

"We are working with all systemic oppositionists. We don’t work with non-system, clandestine ones, and I think this is right," the foreign minister added.