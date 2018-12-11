Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

US failed to use Kerch incident as pretext to ramp up sanctions on Russia, diplomat says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 11, 4:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In violation of the rules of passage via Russia’s territorial sea and the Kerch Strait, three warships of the Ukrainian Navy crossed Russia’s state border on November 25

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov

© Ruslan Shamukov/TASS

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The United States has failed to use the Kerch Strait incident as a pretext to ramp up sanction pressure on Russia, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov said on Monday.

"It is a secret to no one that in the current situation the Americans exerted certain pressure on the European Union to use the Kerch Strait incident as another pretext to step up sanction pressure. They have failed," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

In violation of the rules of passage via Russia’s territorial sea and the Kerch Strait, three warships of the Ukrainian Navy crossed Russia’s state border on November 25. The Russian side had to use weapons to compel the ships to stop. Three Ukrainian servicemen were lightly wounded. They received medical assistance. The ships were detained and escorted to the port of Kerch. A criminal case was initiated on border violation charges.

The twenty-four Ukrainian nationals who were detained after the incident have been arrested till January 25. They face charges of illegal border crossing (part 3, article 322 of the Russian Criminal Code), which carry a punishment of up to six year in prison.

Ukraine and Western nations used this incident as another pretext to accuse Russia of alleged violation of international norms and rule and demanded Russia release the sailors and return the ships.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers arrive to Venezuela
2
Merkel, Putin discuss gas transit via Ukraine after 2019
3
US failed to use Kerch incident as pretext to ramp up sanctions on Russia, diplomat says
4
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to get 12 warships in 2019
5
Ex-policeman sentenced to life imprisonment for committing 60 murders
6
Russia, Greece discuss development of military cooperation
7
Cosmonauts will use special water during long space missions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT