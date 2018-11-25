Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

"Western patrons of Kiev regime" are behind the provocation in Black Sea - Crimea's head

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 25, 17:08 UTC+3 SIMFEROPOL

Sergei Aksyonov called Ukraine the country stripped of sovereignty and being under external governance

Share
1 pages in this article
Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov

Head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SIMFEROPOL, November 25. /TASS/. Western countries are behind the provocation of Ukrainian warships in the Black Sea, which intruded into Russia’s territorial waters, head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on Sunday.

Read also

Three Ukrainian warships intrude into Russia’s territorial waters – FSB

"Today, Ukrainian warships illegally crossed Russia’s border and blatantly violated norms of international law. I am sure Western patrons of the Kiev regime are behind this provocation - it doesn’t look a mere coincidence that European and American politicians have been so concerned over the situation in the Sea of Azov in the recent months. Ukraine, as a country stripped of sovereignty and being under external governance, is an instrument for whipping up international tensions," he wrote on his Facebook account.

He stressed that responsibility for the incident rests on Kiev. "It will be Ukraine’s interests to be impacted by such actions, as it was after the seizure of the Nord ship’s crew," he noted.

He did not rule out that such provocation could be continues but reassured that it would not tell on Crimea’s everyday life. "I think hysterics and provocations on the part of the neighboring country will continue as long as the Russophobic regime controlled from abroad rules in Kiev," he noted. "I would like to reassure people living in Crimea that such pathologic activities will in no way impact the peaceful life on our peninsula. Crimea’s security is safeguarded duly and reliably."

Earlier on Sunday, the Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Service in Crimea reported that three Ukrainian warships had illegally crossed Russia’s state border entering its territorial waters, and were carrying out dangerous maneuvers. The ships are heading to the Kerch Strait. The Border Service is taking measures to ensure safe navigation and regulate the movement of ships in the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait. Director General of Crimea’s seaports, Alexei Volkov, told TASS that the Kerch Strain has been closed for civil navigation for security considerations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Aksyonov
Topics
Crimea and Sevastopol
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian planes destroy militants who shelled Aleppo with chemical munitions - top brass
2
"Western patrons of Kiev regime" are behind the provocation in Black Sea - Crimea's head
3
US highly likely to venture new provocation against Russia - Lavrov
4
Three Ukrainian warships intrude into Russia’s territorial waters – FSB
5
Russian MP called Kiev’s provocation in the Black Sea senseless from military viewpoint
6
Aleppo attack aimed at disrupting settlement in Syria - Russian Foreign Ministry
7
Lavrov mocks UK army head’s anti-Russian statements
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT