Kremlin comments on Putin-Trump 'special relations'

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 8:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin earlier stated that Moscow was ready to discuss various issues with Washington despite disagreements

© Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump don’t have special relations as there was no possibility for that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Is there any ‘chemistry’ in [relations] with Trump? Are there any special relations with Trump? I don’t think so. There has been no possibility so far," Peskov told the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Russia’s Channel One.

Read also

Putin does not believe Trump talks just to hear himself

According to Peskov, Putin and Trump have been unable so far to "feel each other." During those rare moments of contacts between the Russian and US leaders the issues they discussed were not translated into real actions. "This is certainly disappointing."

During his contacts with Putin, Trump showed that he seeks to discuss vital and challenging issues in various formats and via different channels. "In fact, the awful lack of this dialogue is felt now and unfortunately, this wish was not formalized and really implemented," Peskov said.

"What does this mean? Does this mean that there are "wings" with a different stance in the Washington establishment or that President [Trump] cannot fully share his stance in favor of dialogue with Russia? This is not our problem," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Putin earlier stated that Moscow was ready to discuss various issues with Washington despite disagreements. "If he [Putin] says something, this means that he can fulfill his decision. We feel the lack of the US [determination to hold dialogue]," he noted.

