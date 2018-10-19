Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin is absolutely against isolationism in international relations - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 19, 1:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that Putin values his partners’ "ability to take responsibility for their words"

© Alexei Druzhinin/TASS

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is absolutely against isolationism in international relations and also appreciates a high level of expertise of his colleagues, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Bolshaya Igra (Big Game) program on Russia’s Channel One.

"Putin is absolutely against isolationism, this is his basic position. Putin seeks dialogue with all countries, with all leaders and his political vis-a-vis. In that volume and at that pace, for which his partners are ready," Peskov said.

"What does he value? The readiness to take into account each other’s interests without claims to hegemony and domination in building bilateral relations - this arouses Putin’s sharp rejection," he said. "And certainly, Putin appreciates in his interlocutors is apparently a high level of expertise," Peskov added.

Peskov also noted that Putin values his partners’ "ability to take responsibility for their words." However, he confessed that not all partners of the Russian president have this quality. "Putin has to face the lack of responsibility of number of interlocutors," he said.

"When Putin says about something, when he means some agreements or makes some promises, he implements them straightforwardly, and within the timeframe which he also discusses precisely," he explained.

The Russian leader does not always see reciprocity of his partners. "I don’t think that he likes this.".

