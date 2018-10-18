Russia demands from Oslo immediate release of Russian senator

MOSCOW, October 18./TASS/. Russia demands from Norway that Russian national Mikhail Bochkaryov be immediately released from custody and all charges fabricated against him lifted, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Thursday.

The ministry made the statement in comments on Norwegian Police Security Service’s appealing against the ruling of the Oslo city court to release the Russian national.

"Our diplomats in Oslo stay in constant touch with Bochkaryov and are taking all measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of the Russian national," it said. "Colleagues from the Federation Council (upper house of parliament) have passed a letter of support for him. We once again demand an immediate release of Bochkaryov and lifting of all accusations fabricated against him," the ministry stressed.

On September 23, the Russian Embassy in Norway confirmed Russian citizen’s detention at Oslo Airport on September 21. According to the Norwegian side, Bochkaryov had been allegedly spying while attending a seminar at Norway’s parliament.