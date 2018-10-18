Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin on attempts to block RT: Russia winning race in ‘hearts and minds’ campaign

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 18:53 UTC+3 SOCHI

"We only have one [global] media outlet, but even if it triggers such heartburn and agony that it could influence hearts and minds, then this means that we are winning this competition," he emphasized

© Zurab Javakhadze/TASS

SOCHI, October 18./TASS/. If the West is trying to block Russia's RT television channel, this means Russia is winning the ‘hearts and minds’ of global audiences, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"What is going on in certain countries where they operate? They are being shut down. This means they (these countries) are afraid of competition," Putin told a session of the Valdai Discussion Club. "If conditions are being set to obstruct their exercising direct functions as a media outlet, and problems are being created for them, then this means that we are winning," Putin stressed.

He said Russia had no global media outlets like BBC, Fox News, CNN. "We only have one media outlet, but even if it triggers such heartburn and agony that it could influence hearts and minds, then this means that we are winning this competition," he emphasized.

Putin noted that the Russian television channel was not among the French leadership’s favorites. "If I have a chance to be there, in Paris, I will come by to see how you work if you invite me," the president said to Margarita Simonyan, Editor-in-Chief of RT, who was seated in the audience.

