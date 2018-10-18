Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Situation on Korean Peninsula develops positively, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 18:16 UTC+3

He said Russia could contribute to the settlement around North Korea

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that another meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will take place. The situation on the Korean Peninsula is developing positively, he believes.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is developing positively by and large. Everything was on the brink of war. Now, fortunately, it is close to peace. Direct contacts are continuing between the US Administration and the North Koreans. I hope that this will continue in the near future," he said. "We’ve heard that preparations are underway for another meeting between Trump and Kim. I do hope it will take place.".

Putin said Russia could contribute to the settlement around North Korea through the implementation of three-party projects with the two Koreas.

"What could be Russia’s positive role? It could be in our implementation of those three-party projects of which we spoke. This is joining the South Korea-North Korea-Russia railway, these are also energy bridges, pipelins from Russia to South Korea through North Korea, including gas routes, some joint enterprises could also be organized," the Russian leader said.

"This is a contribution, of course, as joint activity in the economic sector unites, creates conditions for the settlement of political issues and issues of security," Putin added.

