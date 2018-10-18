Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Japanese PM refused to sign peace treaty, but Russia ready for dialogue

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 18, 17:37 UTC+3

According to the Russian leader, the signing of a peace treaty would significantly contribute to mutual confidence

Share
1 pages in this article
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during a meeting on the sidelines of the 2018 Eastern Economic Forum

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin seen during a meeting on the sidelines of the 2018 Eastern Economic Forum

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, October 18. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe believes it is impossible to sign a peace treaty with Russia before resolving the territorial issue, as Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested in September on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We later attended the youth judo tournament and continued the discussion in an informal setting. He said this approach was unacceptable for Japan today, we need first to resolve the fundamental issues related to these territories and then talk about a peace treaty. This is also a possibility, but we have made no headway for 70 years now, and there is no end in sight," Putin said at a plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

The Russian president explained that Moscow had never suggested giving up efforts to resolve the territorial issue. According to the Russian leader, the signing of a peace treaty would be conducive to raising the level of confidence between the two countries and result in accelerating the solution of territorial problems.

Putin also raised the issue of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by Japan. "For our part, we create, are trying to create the necessary conditions, while Japan has imposed sanctions on us. Do you believe this is this a step aimed at enhancing confidence?" the Russian leader pointed out.

However, Russia is ready to continue this dialogue, Putin stressed. "We are talking about enhancing confidence. We are talking about the possibility of signing a peace treaty, achieving some compromises on the territorial issues that Japan constantly raises, although we believe they do not exist. Nevertheless, we do not reject this dialogue. At the request of Prime Minister Abe we create conditions for Japanese citizens’ visits to these territories," the president added.

Putin noted that Russia and Japan discussed the joint economic activities on the southern Kuril Islands. "That’s a good idea. However, [this project] is being implemented fairly slowly. That’s the question, but we are ready to continue working," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Dispute over Kuril Islands
Persons
Shinzo Abe
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s top diplomat warns Ukraine won’t be able to hold NATO drills in Azov Sea
2
Turkey has not yet implemented agreements on Idlib — Putin
3
Islamic State takes over 700 hostages in Syria — source
4
Attempts to dispute Crimea’s status are futile — Putin
5
Putin, al-Sisi sign strategic cooperation treaty
6
Lavrov hopes NATO ‘wise enough’ to prevent third world war
7
Pyrotechnical specialists begin clean-up around Ukrainian ammo depot after blasts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT