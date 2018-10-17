Russian-Italian council for cooperation to convene in Rome on December 17-18

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. A regular meeting of the Russian-Italian Council for Economic, Industrial and Monetary Cooperation is scheduled for December 17-18 in Rome, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the assembly of the Russian mission at Italy’s association of entrepreneurs and manufacturers Confindustria Russia, Grushko said: "A regular full-fledged meeting is due to be convened in Rome on December 17-18."

The council’s previous meeting was held in Moscow in November 2017.