US agrees to guarantee security for UN humanitarian convoy in Syria — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 19:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Washington has agreed to provide security guarantees for a UN humanitarian convoy in the area around the Syrian town of Al-Tunf

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Washington has agreed to provide security guarantees for a UN humanitarian convoy in the area around the Syrian town of Al-Tunf, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"According to incoming information, the United States has finally agreed, after long delays, to provide security guarantees in the 55 km zone arbitrarily established by it around its illegal Al-Tunf base for a UN humanitarian convoy," the Russian diplomat said.

Reuters news agency earlier reported, citing sources in the United Nations, that the Syrian government had approved a UN request for delivering humanitarian aid to refugees in the Rukban camp in south-east Syria near the town of Al-Tunf next week.

