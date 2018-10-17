Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin, al-Sisi sign strategic cooperation treaty

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 16:48 UTC+3 SOCHI

The agreement will mark a new stage in development of Russian-Egyptian relations

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi put their signatures under the agreement on comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership after their talks in Sochi on Wednesday.

Read also
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian, Egyptian presidents discuss regional problems

Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, had said earlier that this document "will not only record the achieved level of cooperation and partnership, but will also set tasks of boosting an entire range of bilateral ties in the future."

In the meantime, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who had a meeting with the Egyptian leader on Tuesday, pointed out that the agreement "will mark a new stage in development of Russian-Egyptian relations, which are friendly regardless of it."

In presence of Putin and al-Sisi, a memorandum of understanding on strategic political consultations was signed between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Crimean college attack
2
The Crimean college tragedy: What we know so far
3
Crimean college shooter opened gunfire after explosion rocked building
4
Crimean college attacker had no criminal records, republic’s head says
5
Shooting spree in Kerch college carried out by senior year student
6
Saakashvili approved preparations for attempt to kill Patarkatsishvili, prosecutors say
7
Putin vows motives, causes of Crimean college blast will be thoroughly investigated
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT