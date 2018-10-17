Putin, al-Sisi sign strategic cooperation treaty

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi put their signatures under the agreement on comprehensive cooperation and strategic partnership after their talks in Sochi on Wednesday.

Putin’s aide, Yuri Ushakov, had said earlier that this document "will not only record the achieved level of cooperation and partnership, but will also set tasks of boosting an entire range of bilateral ties in the future."

In the meantime, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who had a meeting with the Egyptian leader on Tuesday, pointed out that the agreement "will mark a new stage in development of Russian-Egyptian relations, which are friendly regardless of it."

In presence of Putin and al-Sisi, a memorandum of understanding on strategic political consultations was signed between the two countries’ foreign ministries.