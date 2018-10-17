Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting would be useful

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 17, 14:36 UTC+3

The Kremlin says the issue of a possible Putin-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the festivities to mark 100 years since the end of World War One in Paris has not been raised

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The issue of a possible encounter between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the festivities to mark 100 years since the end of World War One in Paris on November 11 has not been raised, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Read also

Kremlin assures Putin-Trump summit in Helsinki stayed within diplomatic boundaries

"This issue has not been raised by either party yet and no preparations are underway in this area," the spokesman said, responding to a journalists’ question about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump in Paris on November 11.

When asked about whether this encounter could be useful, Putin’s spokesman said: "Any meeting would be useful."

As Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists earlier, Putin will take part in the festivities on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on November 11. He will also attend a working breakfast that will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Putin will also lay a wreath at the monument to the Russian Expeditionary Force.

The first full-fledged Putin-Trump meeting was held in Helsinki on July 16 this year. Before that, they saw each other on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam in November last year and at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Explosion at Crimean college
2
Blast hits college in Crimea’s Kerch, fatalities reported
3
Press review: US pulling Constantinople’s strings and IS sleeper cells awaken in Syria
4
Photo coverage from the explosion scene at Kerch college
5
Terror attack among possible versions behind explosion in Crimea — Kremlin
6
NASA astronaut Hague notes his Russian partner's experience
7
De-dollarization plan does not contain restrictive measures — Russia’s Finance Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT