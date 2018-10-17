Kremlin says Putin-Trump meeting would be useful

SOCHI, October 17. /TASS/. The issue of a possible encounter between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the sidelines of the festivities to mark 100 years since the end of World War One in Paris on November 11 has not been raised, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This issue has not been raised by either party yet and no preparations are underway in this area," the spokesman said, responding to a journalists’ question about the possibility of a meeting between Putin and Trump in Paris on November 11.

When asked about whether this encounter could be useful, Putin’s spokesman said: "Any meeting would be useful."

As Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists earlier, Putin will take part in the festivities on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on November 11. He will also attend a working breakfast that will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Putin will also lay a wreath at the monument to the Russian Expeditionary Force.

The first full-fledged Putin-Trump meeting was held in Helsinki on July 16 this year. Before that, they saw each other on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Vietnam in November last year and at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017.