Central Election Commission halts all procedures for pension referendum preparation

October 17, 14:28 UTC+3
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission of Russia refused to register an action group on the retirement age referendum, consisting of united regional groups with different wordings of questions, and terminated all the referendum initiation procedures at its meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Commission ruling, no application to register the action group made in accordance with the law was received within the prescribed timeframe. An address from thirteen united representatives of four groups that chose the fifth group’s question wording cannot be viewed as an application for registration, Commission Secretary Maya Grishina says. Registration of subgroups in 43 regions is required to register the federal group, she noted.

