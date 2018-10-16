Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bellingcat linked to Western special services, says Russian foreign minister

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 21:07 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lavrov recalled that the Western reporters "openly write about this"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Bellingcat, a UK-based open source and social media investigation site, is linked to special services, which use it to "dump" information aimed to sway public opinion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with the Euronews channel.

"As we know, and it’s not a secret for anyone, as Western journalists openly write about this, Bellingcat is linked to special services. It is used to dump information that may have some influence on public opinion," the minister said.

Earlier, Bellingcat published the results of their investigation, which names Russian GRU officers allegedly involved in the Skripal poisoning.

On March 4, ex-GRU colonel Sergei Skripal, who had been convicted in Russia of spying for Great Britain, and his daughter Yulia suffered the effects of an alleged nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury. Claiming that the substance used in the attack had been a nerve agent allegedly developed in Russia, London rushed to accuse Moscow of being involved in the incident. The Russian side flatly rejected all of the United Kingdom’s accusations, saying that a program aimed at developing such a substance had existed neither in the Soviet Union nor in Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkish Orthodox Church urges criminal case against Ecumenical Patriarchate
2
Sting says no to VIP sections at his Russian concerts, says organizer
3
Bellingcat linked to Western special services, says Russian foreign minister
4
Saudi Arabian prince opponents may be involved in journalist's disappearance, expert says
5
Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia supports severance of ties with Constantinople
6
Russia views Africa as continent of the future, says diplomat
7
Presidents of Russia and Egypt to discuss resumption of direct flights between countries
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT