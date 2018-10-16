Russia will quit Council of Europe if opponents insist on its expulsion, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian will quit the Council of Europe voluntarily if its opponents in the association insist on its expulsion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I don’t think presence in the Council of Europe is more important for Russia than it is for European countries. It is my firm position. We joined the Council of Europe being convinced that it is geared to ensure a common European universal legal and humanitarian space," he said in an interview with the EuroNews television channel.

"Those who have undermined this space through illegitimate actions that violate the Charter and striped the Russian delegation of equal rights with other delegations are aware of what they are doing. I am sure of that. If they want to expel Russia from the Council of Europe, we will not give them such a pleasure. We will quit it voluntarily," he stressed.