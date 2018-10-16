Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia will quit Council of Europe if opponents insist on its expulsion, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 18:27 UTC+3

The diplomat recalled Russia once joined the Council being convinced that "it is geared to ensure a common European universal legal and humanitarian space", while later the space was undermined

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA/RAINER JENSEN

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russian will quit the Council of Europe voluntarily if its opponents in the association insist on its expulsion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I don’t think presence in the Council of Europe is more important for Russia than it is for European countries. It is my firm position. We joined the Council of Europe being convinced that it is geared to ensure a common European universal legal and humanitarian space," he said in an interview with the EuroNews television channel.

"Those who have undermined this space through illegitimate actions that violate the Charter and striped the Russian delegation of equal rights with other delegations are aware of what they are doing. I am sure of that. If they want to expel Russia from the Council of Europe, we will not give them such a pleasure. We will quit it voluntarily," he stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will quit Council of Europe if opponents insist on its expulsion, says Lavrov
2
Russian Embassy in London says Bellingcat may be linked to special services
3
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
4
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
5
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
6
Constantinople unleashing havoc between local Orthodox Churches, Ukrainian clergy says
7
Russia’s Khrunichev Center to hold up to 10 launches of Proton-M carrier rockets in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT