Kremlin: Putin’s possible meeting with Kim Jong-un discussed

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. A possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year is being discussed, but the place and timeframe of the summit have not been defined, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"These issues are being discussed and as soon as we reach an agreement, we will say right away," Ushakov said. "Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the North Korean leader this year is on the agenda."

The Kremlin aide stressed that it was early to speak about the month when the meeting would be held. "Various options are being discussed," he said. No final agreement on the venue of the meeting between the two leaders has been achieved.