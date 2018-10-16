Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia views Africa as continent of the future, says diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 13:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At the same time, the diplomat also noted numerous economic and social problems that exist in many African countries

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia considers Africa to be the continent of the future and the global storehouse. Today new opportunities are opening up for deepening cooperation with the countries on the continent, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Tuesday.

Read also

Russia allocates over $60mln to fight Ebola in Africa

According to the diplomat, last week he paid working visits to Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Republic of Guinea. "Very interesting meetings with those countries’ leadership took place," he said. "We haven’t been to some of them for a long time, for example, Liberia and Sierra Leone, where the leadership and presidents have changed."

"Now new prospects are opening up for us, with more open-minded leaders favoring deeper political contacts with Russia and consultations coming to these countries," Bogdanov stressed. "We say that Africa is the continent of the future and the global storehouse."

He pointed to the intense interest in Russia that is observed in African countries today. "They particularly highlight the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his vigorous foreign policy, including in Africa," the diplomat went on to say. " They welcome Russia’s emergence on the continent, the expansion of ties between businesses and non-governmental organizations."

Bogdanov also noted numerous economic and social problems that exist in African countries. "We have an opportunity to help, for example, in terms of training personnel," he concluded.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin comments on state of Russia's economy
2
Russia’s Lavrov meets with Henry Kissinger at UN
3
Two Caspian flotilla missile corvettes return to Russia from Mediterranean Sea
4
Constantinople unleashing havoc between local Orthodox Churches, Ukrainian clergy says
5
Russia views Africa as continent of the future, says diplomat
6
Assad plans to visit Crimea
7
Ovchinin, Hague remain under care of doctors after failed rocket launch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT