Russia views Africa as continent of the future, says diplomat

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia considers Africa to be the continent of the future and the global storehouse. Today new opportunities are opening up for deepening cooperation with the countries on the continent, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, last week he paid working visits to Liberia, Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and the Republic of Guinea. "Very interesting meetings with those countries’ leadership took place," he said. "We haven’t been to some of them for a long time, for example, Liberia and Sierra Leone, where the leadership and presidents have changed."

"Now new prospects are opening up for us, with more open-minded leaders favoring deeper political contacts with Russia and consultations coming to these countries," Bogdanov stressed. "We say that Africa is the continent of the future and the global storehouse."

He pointed to the intense interest in Russia that is observed in African countries today. "They particularly highlight the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his vigorous foreign policy, including in Africa," the diplomat went on to say. " They welcome Russia’s emergence on the continent, the expansion of ties between businesses and non-governmental organizations."

Bogdanov also noted numerous economic and social problems that exist in African countries. "We have an opportunity to help, for example, in terms of training personnel," he concluded.