Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Medvedev to meet with Juncker and Merkel during "Asia-Europe" forum in Brussels

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 16, 4:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The "Asia-Europe" forum will be held in Brussels on October 18-19

Share
1 pages in this article
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

© Yekaterina Shtukina/Russian government's press service/TASS/Archive

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the "Asia-Europe" forum, the press service of the Russian government said on Monday.

Read also

Kremlin says Putin, Merkel discuss Syrian settlement

"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Foundation forum held on October 18-19 in Brussels. In particular, meetings are scheduled with President of the European Comission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen," the press service said.

The participants in the meetings will discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres, as well as implementation of joint projects.

The "Asia-Europe" forum will be held in Brussels on October 18-19. The Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) includes 51 countries, including Russia, that together account for 2/3 of global trade and around 60% of world GDP. Two international regional organizations are also members of ASEF - the European Comission and the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Bilateral relations
Persons
Dmitry Medvedev
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Pyrotechnic experts begin clean-up around Ukrainian ammo depot after blasts
2
Russian Orthodox Church breaks contacts with Constantinople
3
Israeli premier says he values friendly relations with Putin, mutual respect
4
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities
5
S-300 deployment in Syria to make region more stable, says top diplomat
6
Russian fighter Nurmagomedov may be suspended for six months, his father says
7
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT