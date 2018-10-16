Medvedev to meet with Juncker and Merkel during "Asia-Europe" forum in Brussels

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the "Asia-Europe" forum, the press service of the Russian government said on Monday.

"Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe Foundation forum held on October 18-19 in Brussels. In particular, meetings are scheduled with President of the European Comission Jean-Claude Juncker, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen," the press service said.

The participants in the meetings will discuss pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic, investment, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres, as well as implementation of joint projects.

The "Asia-Europe" forum will be held in Brussels on October 18-19. The Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) includes 51 countries, including Russia, that together account for 2/3 of global trade and around 60% of world GDP. Two international regional organizations are also members of ASEF - the European Comission and the Secretariat of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).