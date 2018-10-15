Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UK’s sanctions efforts geared to spoil Moscow-EU ties after Brexit, says Russian embassy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 15, 16:01 UTC+3 LONDON

Earlier, the EU foreign ministers backed a new regime of introducing sanctions against individuals and legal entities, deemed responsible for using and proliferating chemical weapons

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko

LONDON, October 15. /TASS/. London’s energetic efforts to lobby a new package of anti-Russian sanctions through the European Union are geared to undermine relations between Russia and the European Union in the light of imminent Brexit, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in the United Kingdom told TASS on Monday.

Read also

Russia interested in stable, predictable EU after Brexit, says embassy

"We have taken notice of UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s statement of October 14. We have seen media publications. They indicate that, being on the brink of the exit from the European Union, official London keeps on trying to use the slightest possibility to ultimately persuade Western Europeans to build up sanctions pressure on Russia and complicate as much as possible prospects for the normalization of relations between Russia and the European Union after Brexit," he said.

Hunt said on Sunday that another package of sanctions initiated by the United Kingdom and France after attacks in Syria and Britain’s Salisbury would be officially adopted by the EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on October 15.

Earlier on Monday, foreign ministers from 28 member states of the European Union backed a new regime of introducing sanctions against individuals and legal entities, deemed responsible for using and proliferating chemical weapons.

After the EU summit in late June, a decision was made to introduce new restrictions to fight against the use of chemical weapons. The step was announced a day after an emergency session of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague. The session was convened at the initiative of the UK and the US over the Salisbury poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia and also over the alleged use of chemical weapons by Syrian government forces. The OPCW members empowered the organization to punish alleged violators by a majority vote. Russia’s envoy to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin dismissed the decision as usurping the exclusive powers of the UN Security Council.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: UK wants more sanctions against Moscow and Russia attracts global investors
2
Observers from 13 countries invited to Russia-Egypt anti-terror drills
3
Russian diplomat: those accusing Russia of cyberattack will soon apologize for provocation
4
Kremlin: Claims that Putin ‘involved’ in Skripal case are grossly invalid and groundless
5
Russia’s inflation may exceed forecast value and approach 4% — Accounts Chamber
6
Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 2,091 — authorities
7
Russian Defense Ministry’s experts to inspect firing ranges in Croatia and Ireland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT