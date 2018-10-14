Women MPs discusses in Geneva ways to ensure gender equality

GENEVA, October 14. /TASS/. Issues of gender equality and ways to ensure wider representation of women in the political and economic life are in focus of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians that is being held in Geneva on Sunday, the first day of the 139th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

"It is a tradition of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and this way the current assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union once again emphasized the role of women in parliaments of world nations," Elena Vtorygina, a deputy chairman of the committee for family, women’s and children’s affairs at the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, told TASS.

In her speech at the forum, she stressed that Russia is open for dialogue and that women lawmakers have many common topics, regardless of the country they represent. "These topics are maternity, children. Protection of the rights of children, women, family, and men as well," she said.

Among the topics discussed on Sunday were lawmakers’ activities to prevent the use of violence and to address migration problems.

"I think that Russia’s parliament is doing much to promote and support women. This is the task of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians as well to see to it that representative bodies have more women," she told TASS.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union attaches major significance to gender equality. Thus, according to Vtorygina, a resolution is currently being drafted to impose sanctions on delegations consisting of only men or only women. "This resolution will be referred to all parliaments worldwide," she added.

About 800 lawmakers, including 50 speakers of national parliaments, will take part in the 139th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union that will last till October 18. The key topic of the assembly is the role of parliaments in promoting peace in conditions of global changes triggered by the development of science and technology. The official opening ceremony will be held on Monday, October 15. Plenary discussions will take place on the same day. A special session dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights will be held on Tuesday.

Established in 1889, the Inter-Parliamentary Union is the world’s oldest and most influential international parliamentary organization. Nowadays, its members are parliaments of 178 world nations. Twelve inter-parliamentary organizations enjoy associated membership.