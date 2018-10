THE HAGUE, October 12. /TASS/. Russia has obtained intelligence that militants are plotting provocations with the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian province of Idlib, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin told TASS on Friday.

"Yes, of course. [Russia has information]. The information comes constantly," he said.

"The danger is real and it is still looming," he added.