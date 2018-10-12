Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US up to plunge in dangerous game in Syria with idea of unified Kurdistan, warns Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 21:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Top diplomat does not rule out the United States is "seeking to keep the situation in the region that tense so that no one could calm down"

© Mikhail Tereschenko/TASS

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. The United States is up to plunge into a dangerous game in Syria with idea of unified Kurdistan, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT France, Paris Match and Le Figaro.

"Neither the United State nor France nor other Western countries want to create conditions for the return of refugees on the territories that are controlled by Syria’s legitimate government until <…> a reliable political process is launches," the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying.

In the meantime, the United States is establishing power bodies in alternative to the Syrian legitimate authorities on a vast territory east of the Euphrates and is taking robust efforts to encourage the return of refugees there, Lavrov noted.

"The question is why it is not necessary to wait for the launch of a reliable political process on the Euphrates east bank that is controlled by the United States. There is only one answer to it - it is planned to establish a territory that would be a kind of a prototype of a new state. Or it will be another round of the most dangerous game with Iraqi Kurdistan, the idea of the so-called unified Kurdistan," he said.

"I don’t rule out the United States is seeking to keep the situation in that region that tense so that no one could calm down," the Russian top diplomat said. "It is much easier for them to fish what they want in such roubles waters. It has never done any good," he stressed.

