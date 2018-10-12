Moscow: Volker seeking to supersede McCain in calls for tougher anti-Russia sanctions

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker is going beyond the scope of his mandate when he calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"Volker is demonstrating increased activity in his calls for tougher sanction pressure on Russia, which goes beyond the scope of his mandate," the ministry said. "It looks like he is seeking to supersede US Senator John McCain who he used to be a close association to."

"Constantly demonstrating an aggressive anti-Russian attitude and robust support to the Kiev regime’s revanchist plans in respect of Donbass, advocating bigger supplies of lethal weapons to Kiev, the US special representative is in no way helping settle the conflict triggered by the state coup in Ukraine in 2014 with support from Washington," the ministry stressed.