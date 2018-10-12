Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow: Volker seeking to supersede McCain in calls for tougher anti-Russia sanctions

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 19:06 UTC+3

Kurt Volker is "constantly demonstrating an aggressive anti-Russian attitude", the Foreign Ministry stressed

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker is going beyond the scope of his mandate when he calls for tougher sanctions against Russia, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

Read also
US Senator John McCain

McCain’s anti-Putin rants are ‘way out of line’ but fail to harm ties with US — Kremlin

"Volker is demonstrating increased activity in his calls for tougher sanction pressure on Russia, which goes beyond the scope of his mandate," the ministry said. "It looks like he is seeking to supersede US Senator John McCain who he used to be a close association to."

"Constantly demonstrating an aggressive anti-Russian attitude and robust support to the Kiev regime’s revanchist plans in respect of Donbass, advocating bigger supplies of lethal weapons to Kiev, the US special representative is in no way helping settle the conflict triggered by the state coup in Ukraine in 2014 with support from Washington," the ministry stressed.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
UK government waging aggressive anti-Russia campaign, says ambassador
3
Russia ready to discuss conclusion of incidents prevention treaty with NATO, says diplomat
4
Moscow: Volker seeking to supersede McCain in calls for tougher anti-Russia sanctions
5
Russia’s Emelianenko overweighs US opponent Sonnen ahead of MMA bout in New York
6
US Treasury extends term for investors to complete transactions with Rusal, En+
7
Russia, Uzbekistan agree on mutual use of airspace by military aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT