Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPCW may turn to be biased if vested with blaming powers, says Foreign Ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 15:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Ministry stressed that during the OPCW Executive Council’s session in The Hague, the US and the UK had been increasingly pressing for the organization to be empowered with a new function

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A new power vested with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), to attribute blame for incidents involving chemical warfare agents, may be used against any country, which is not in favor with the West, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Read also

Five states to introduce amendments to draft giving OPCW accusatory powers

Russia castigates UK’s insinuations as ‘downright disrespect’ for OPCW

Putin, Modi note politicization of OPCW activities inadmissible

Situation in OPCW degrading, says Lavrov

Ambassador comments on expansion of OPCW mandate

The Russian Ministry stressed that during the OPCW Executive Council’s session in The Hague on October 9-12, the United States and Great Britain had been increasingly pressing for the organization to be empowered with this new function.

"Russia stands firm against this initiative," the statement from the ministry reads. "In case the initiative is approved it will turn into some sort of a ‘retributive body’ for the use against anyone out of favor in the West."

"Russia has been always protecting the Chemical Weapons Convention," the ministry stated. "We urge against using the current situation for the sake of geopolitical games."

Addressing the 89th session of the OPCW Executive Council on Wednesday, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Georgy Kalamanov said that giving the OPCW Technical Secretariat the right to assign blame in using chemical weapons would worsen the organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Roscosmos reveals cause for Soyuz launch failure
2
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
3
Strategic nuclear forces’ drills held in Russia
4
OPCW may turn to be biased if vested with blaming powers, says Foreign Ministry
5
Putin reveals date for Belarusian nuclear power plant's first launch
6
Poroshenko’s decision on weapons in Donbass fans tensions, Kremlin says
7
Test supplies of electricity from Russia to Iran may start in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT