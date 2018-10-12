OPCW may turn to be biased if vested with blaming powers, says Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. A new power vested with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), to attribute blame for incidents involving chemical warfare agents, may be used against any country, which is not in favor with the West, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The Russian Ministry stressed that during the OPCW Executive Council’s session in The Hague on October 9-12, the United States and Great Britain had been increasingly pressing for the organization to be empowered with this new function.

"Russia stands firm against this initiative," the statement from the ministry reads. "In case the initiative is approved it will turn into some sort of a ‘retributive body’ for the use against anyone out of favor in the West."

"Russia has been always protecting the Chemical Weapons Convention," the ministry stated. "We urge against using the current situation for the sake of geopolitical games."

Addressing the 89th session of the OPCW Executive Council on Wednesday, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Georgy Kalamanov said that giving the OPCW Technical Secretariat the right to assign blame in using chemical weapons would worsen the organization.