Russky Island to have special legal status

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 12, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin says the status is related to the implementation of innovative projects

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS,archive

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to consider an issue of conferring a special legal status for implementation of innovative projects to Russky Island. The head of state gives such assignment after the Eastern Economic Forum, the Kremlin’s official website says.

"For the purpose of establishing a major research and technology center on Russky Island, the Russian government should work out the issue of attributing a special legal status to Russky Island for development and implementation of innovative projects, testing and pilot rollout of advance developments, including in spheres of robotics, healthcare, biotechnologies, unmanned and marine transport, environment protection, etc.," the assignment says.

The Cabinet should also consider establishment of a technology park and a digital development center for development of Big Data and information security software on Russky Island. The report on this issues should be presented by August 1, 2019.

The government is also ordered to elaborate measures for creation of a unique mega-science class research unit on the island for solution of principally new fundamental and applied tasks in physics, pharmaceuticals, materials study, chemistry, biology and other areas.

Topics
Arctic
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
