Putin to meet with Egyptian president on October 17

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Sochi on October 17, 2018. The Egyptian leader will be in Russia on an official visit, the Kremlin press service informed.

"The leaders will discuss the key issues of further development of Russian-Egyptian cooperation, as well as exchange opinions on current issues on the international agenda," the message notes.

The leaders plan to sign several joint documents on the outcomes of the talks.