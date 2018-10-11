Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia strongly rejects ‘diktat by force’ in international affairs — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 15:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian president stresses Moscow is committed to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of other countries

© Alexey Nikolsky/Russia's presidential press-service/TASS

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Moscow is committed to the principle of non-interference in domestic affairs of other countries and strongly rejects the use of "diktat by force" on the international arena, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a ceremony to receive credentials from new ambassadors on Thursday.

"Russia is committed to a peace-loving policy and is consistently conducting a responsible foreign policy course," Putin said. Russia, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, advocates basic principles enshrined in the organization’s Charter, namely sovereignty, equality of states and non-interference in their domestic affairs, he stressed.

Senior diplomat lambasts West for arbitrary use of force to usher in new world order

"We strongly reject the use of politically motivated protectionist measures and diktat by force in disregard of international norms and international law," the president said.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s active participation in global affairs and its openness to partnership and mutually beneficial relations with all countries and regions is based on its core national interest of "ensuring the most favorable conditions of a dynamic development, solving large-scale social and economic tasks and improving Russians’ living standards." "Our citizens want to live in peace and see Russia as a strong and independent state and we seek to do our utmost to strengthen global stability and build a system of equal and indivisible security," Putin said.

Welcoming the new ambassadors in the Kremlin, the president noted that they have a honorary and responsible mission of working on fostering relations, contributing to bolstering political dialogue and expanding economic and humanitarian ties of their countries with Russia.

"Now more than ever an active and productive role diplomacy is in demand, which could use the power of words, talks and compromises to make its constructive contribution to overcome current difficulties in international affairs and find answers to the new challenges and threats," the Russian president stressed.

Foreign policy
