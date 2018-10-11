Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Desecration of Soviet tombs in Poland consequence of falsifying history — foreign ministry

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 11, 2:17 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On October 8, vandals desecrated 21 tombstones on the graves of Soviet soldiers at a cemetery in the Polish city of Jelenia Gora

© Alexey Pantsikov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. The recent desecration of tombs of Soviet soldiers at the Jelenia Gora cemetery in south-western Poland is a consequence of the Polish authorities' official course on falsifying history, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary distributed on Wednesday.

The foreign ministry said that on October 8, vandals desecrated 21 tombstones on the graves of Soviet soldiers at a cemetery in the Polish city of Jelenia Gora. "Reports say that the damage has already been eliminated, and the police has opened an investigation into the case," the ministry noted. "However, it does not change the main problem, and it represents another glaring example of barbaric attitude toward our memorial heritage in Poland. This comes against the backdrop of assurances by the Polish authorities that graves [of Soviet soldiers] are allegedly under the full protection of the Polish government which took upon itself the appropriate obligations to Russia," the foreign ministry added.

"It should be emphasized that the incident is not just an isolated ugly act by local hooligans, but a shameful consequence of Warsaw's official course on provoking history falsifications, which gives rise to impunity and shakes moral standards," the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The foreign ministry added that Moscow demands to put an end to lawlessness, to find those responsible for desecration and bring them to justice.

Russian Foreign Ministry
ADVERTISEMENT