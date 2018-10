GENEVA, October 10. /TASS/. Russia will spare no effort to safeguard borders during preparations for the Georgia-NATO joint exercise, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, State Secretary Grigory Karasin told TASS on Wednesday.

"We will be appropriately respond to that massive exercise, as it is being held near our borders," the diplomat stressed. "Naturally, we will be taking any precautionary steps during preparations for the joint exercise of Georgia and NATO".