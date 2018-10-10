Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to discuss deployment of biological labs near its borders at UN - diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 22:23 UTC+3 GENEVA

"We are raising the issue in bilateral contacts. We will certainly be raising it at multilateral floors, including the UN", Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, State Secretary Grigory Karasin said

Share
1 pages in this article

GENEVA, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow intends to raise at the United Nations the issue of biological laboratories being set up near its borders, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, State Secretary Grigory Karasin told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are against the treat that the biological laboratories scattered along the perimeter of our borders and set up thanks to US funding pose to our population and the population in neighboring states, including the CIS countries [the Commonwealth of Independent States, an assembly of post-Soviet republics]," the diplomat said. "We are raising the issue in bilateral contacts. We will certainly be raising it at multilateral floors, including the UN".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
A Just Russia
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine preparing provocation against Russian border guards in Sea of Azov — source
2
Moscow finds creation of US-backed administration in northeastern Syria worrisome
3
Russia to discuss deployment of biological labs near its borders at UN - diplomat
4
EU nominates Sentsov for Sakharov prize as part of anti-Russian policy, says senator
5
Militants in Syria seize toxic chemicals due to West’s irresponsible steps
6
Russia to take measures to secure its borders during preparations for Georgia-NATO drills
7
America violating gun copyrights? Kalashnikov unaware of US aim to replicate Russian arms
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT