Russia to discuss deployment of biological labs near its borders at UN - diplomat

GENEVA, October 10. /TASS/. Moscow intends to raise at the United Nations the issue of biological laboratories being set up near its borders, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, State Secretary Grigory Karasin told TASS on Wednesday.

"We are against the treat that the biological laboratories scattered along the perimeter of our borders and set up thanks to US funding pose to our population and the population in neighboring states, including the CIS countries [the Commonwealth of Independent States, an assembly of post-Soviet republics]," the diplomat said. "We are raising the issue in bilateral contacts. We will certainly be raising it at multilateral floors, including the UN".