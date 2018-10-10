Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moscow refutes allegations about Russia violating UNSC resolution on North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 18:21 UTC+3 KOKTEBEL

The resolution introduced a ban for providing work permits to North Korean citizens

KOKTEBEL /Crimea/, October 10. /TASS/. Allegations stating that North Korean citizens are working in Russia illegally and in violation of UN Security Council resolutions are baseless, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated during Wednesday’s press briefing.

According to her, recently, officials from several countries have accused Russia of violating the sanctions introduced by the UN Security Council. "Such allegations are completely baseless. All workers from North Korea without exception are on Russian territory under contracts of employment signed before September 11, 2017, as paragraph 17 of UN Resolution 2375 stipulates," the diplomat stressed. "They can continue working until December 22, 2019."

In September of last year, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2375 in response to another nuclear test carried out by Pyongyang on September 3, 2017. The resolution introduced a ban for providing work permits to North Korean citizens.

