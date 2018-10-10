West’s cyberattack charges against Russia are all-out campaign, says Foreign Ministry

KOKTEBEL /Republic of Crimea/, October 10. /TASS/. Western countries’ claims Russia is behind the latest string of alleged cyberattacks have turned into an all-out campaign, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing in Crimea on Wednesday.

"Well aware that Russia’s initiatives for preventing the information space from being turned into a battlefield meet with growing world support they try to discredit our country in this space using groundless charges," she said.

"We expect that the international community will be guided by common sense and facts and not be fooled by a group of countries that are now trying to lay hands on all controls of the international media space and to dictate their will to the rest of the world from the position of strength."

"This time there has been a chorus of push-button complaints about alleged cyberattacks in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and a number of European countries. This is an example of an all-out campaign," Zakharova said.

She pointed out that "the modern Western community’s current trend is that of defiance of all rules and propaganda of one’s own exclusiveness."

"The coalition of the aforesaid countries has decided - and we have information on that score - to develop cyber weapons and use them for threats against countries it does not like and to conduct offensive cyber operations against them," Zakharova said.