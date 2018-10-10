Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin vows to continue helping Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 10, 16:16 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia constantly delivers humanitarian aid to those regions of Donbass, Peskov stressed

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Russia will keep providing aid to Donbass people, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Russia constantly delivers humanitarian aid to those regions of Donbass and will carry on with this practice," he told reporters.

Read also

Ukrainian president signs law on extending special status of Donbass until end of 2019

"The Kremlin would look to higher living standards in that area [in Donbass], the territory abandoned by Kiev in the social and economic sphere," Peskov said.

Nevertheless, Peskov could not specify which decisions concerning humanitarian aid to Donbass had been on the table of talks between Russian presidential aide Vladislav Surkov and Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

Earlier, TASS reported that Surkov and Pushilin had held a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, according to the information provided by Current Politics Center Director Alexey Chesnakov. He said that in the near future some decisions in the humanitarian field are expected to be approved in order to increase significantly wages for some population groups.

