Russia puts forward offer to strengthen Biological Weapons Convention

MOSCOW, October 10./TASS/. Moscow suggested drawing up measures to strengthen the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) , Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Nonproliferation and Arms Control Department, Vladimir Yermakov, stated at a general debate during the UN General Assembly’s First Committee on Tuesday.

"We believe that nowadays we must jointly focus on developing measures that could strengthen the BTWC," he said. "We expect assistance from the secretary general and the Secretariat of the United Nations," the Russian Foreign Ministry quoted the diplomat as saying in New York in a report circulated on Wednesday.

"We see the strengthening of the BTWC as a primary objective for the global community," the diplomat stressed.