Russia to expose US chemical weapons provocations against Syria, says official

THE HAGUE, October 10. /TASS/. Russia will continue to expose provocations by a group of US-led countries against the Syrian government, which are expected to produce the impression Damascus uses chemical weapons, the chief Russian delegate, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Georgy Kalamanov, told the 89th session of the OPCW Executive Council.

"The opponents of Syria’s legitimate authorities never stop claiming that the government forces are to blame for using chemical weapons against civilians. Allegedly there are confirmations of this in reports by the Joint Investigative Mechanism based on information gathered by the fact-finding mission in Syria," Kalamanov said.

"But who presents this pseudo-information? Non-governmental organizations, such as the White Helmets, on the payroll of the United States, Britain and other countries that advertise them," he said. "The White Helmets are fleeing Syria. They have utterly discredited themselves even in the eyes of their western sponsors."

"We will continue to expose the real background of this dirty provocative game, which is being continued by a group of US-led countries against the legitimate government of Syria with the help of distorted facts and fake videos filmed on orders by the White Helmets and their likes," Kalamanov said.