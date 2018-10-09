Greece’s new ambassador to arrive in Moscow in December — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Greece’s new Ambassador to Russia Tasia Athanasiou will arrive in Moscow in December, after Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ official visit due to take place on December 7, a source in Greek diplomatic circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"Tasia Athanasiou will be Greece’s new Ambassador to Russia. She will arrive in Moscow in December, shortly after Mr. Tsipras’ visit to Russia," the source said.

A Greek diplomatic source told TASS on August 10 that the country’s incumbent ambassador, Andreas Friganas, would be summoned to Athens to be replaced by a new diplomat. However Friganas’ departure has been postponed several times as no replacement was found.

Tasia Athansiou is now Greece’s Ambassador to Italy. Before that, she headed diplomatic missions in Syria and Poland.