Greek PM Tsipras may visit Russia on December 7 — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. /TASS/. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ official visit to Russia is expected to take place on December 7, a source in Greek diplomatic circles told TASS on Tuesday.

"Preparations for Alexi Tsipras’ visit to Russia are in full swing. It is expected to take place on December 7," he said. "The prime minister plans to hold a series of meetings, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin."

The mass media reported earlier that Tsipras could visit Russia on December 12. A source in Greece’s diplomatic circles told TASS the visit had originally been appointed on that date but later the date was changed.

Last month, Tsipras said Athens and Moscow were working to resume relations after the crisis and announced his plans to visit Russian in 2018.

In July, Greece expelled two Russian diplomats and denied entry to two more. According to the Kathemirini newspaper, Athens accused these people of meddling with Greece’s domestic affairs and of acting to undermine its national security. In August, the Russian foreign ministry summoned Greek Ambassador to Moscow Andreas Friganas to hand in a note of tit-for-tat measures.