Russian diplomat: Nikki Haley’s resignation Washington's domestic affair

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday Nikki Haley’s stepping down as the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations is that country’s domestic affair.

"We took notice of the US statement. It is their domestic affair," she told TASS.

"After these resignations and appointments are executive, figuratively speaking, we will establish contacts with the United States’ new representatives. And now we will continue to work with the existing ones," she added.

Haley, who has been the United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations since January 2017, earlier on Tuesday announced her resignation. According to US President Donald Trump, she will leave her office at the end of the current year.