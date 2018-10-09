Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian diplomat: Nikki Haley’s resignation Washington's domestic affair

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 09, 21:07 UTC+3

The US ambassador at the United Nations has resigned earlier in the day

Share
1 pages in this article
© REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday Nikki Haley’s stepping down as the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations is that country’s domestic affair.

"We took notice of the US statement. It is their domestic affair," she told TASS.

"After these resignations and appointments are executive, figuratively speaking, we will establish contacts with the United States’ new representatives. And now we will continue to work with the existing ones," she added.

Haley, who has been the United States’ Ambassador to the United Nations since January 2017, earlier on Tuesday announced her resignation. According to US President Donald Trump, she will leave her office at the end of the current year.

Read also

Russia's UN envoy reminds Nikki Haley Russia has legally elected government, not ‘regime’

Lavrov slams Haley’s remark about impossibility to reach Russia's envoy as fake diplomacy

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat: Nikki Haley’s resignation Washington's domestic affair
2
Explosions at ammunition depot in northern Ukraine continue at intervals of 25-30 seconds
3
Russian MMA fighter’s manager apologizes for melee following UFC bout
4
Russian Direct Investment Fund, China to set up fund worth 5 bln yuan, CEO says
5
S-300 to impede Israeli Air Force flights over Syria, says analyst
6
First flight of modernized Tu-22 bomber postponed — source
7
New sports complex in Norilsk to become local minifootball team’s new base
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT