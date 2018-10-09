Russian MP says PACE may be superseded by Eurasian assembly

ANTALYA, October 9. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday he doesn’t rule out that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) could be superseded by a would-be Eurasian Assembly.

"Today, PACE is in a profound crisis. At the same time, a new, powerful format, the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments, is gaining momentum on the Eurasian continent, including in Europe, year after year. It can soon grow into a Eurasian Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, a key format of parliamentary diplomacy in the 21st century," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma lower parliament house, told journalists.

"It will form a common parliamentary dimension of integration processes in various part of Bigger Eurasian," he added.