Russia sees attempts to re-deploy terrorists from Syria’s Idlib to Iraq, warns diplomat

MINSK, October 9. /TASS/. Russia has information on the attempts to re-deploy terrorists from Syria’s Idlib to Iraq but these actions are being cut off, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Tuesday.

"There are the attempts of redeployment [of terrorists from Idlib] to Iraq but they are being cut off. Iraq is dealing with that and it clearly does not need extra terrorists," the senior Russian diplomat told TASS.

At their September 17 meeting in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russian and Turkish Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to create a de-militarized zone in Idlib along the line of the engagement of the Syrian troops and the opposition. Heavy weapons must be withdrawn from it while Russian and Turkish military patrols will exercise control of that territory.

Idlib is the sole large region in Syria, which remains under the control of illegal armed formations. In 2017, the northern de-escalation zone was established there to allow militants with their families who had refused to reconcile with the authorities and voluntarily surrender their arms to move to that area.