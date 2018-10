MINSK, October 9. /TASS/. Russia is well-prepared for repelling any likely cyberattacks by Britain, if any, and to respond with harsh retaliation, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told TASS in an interview.

"I know nothing about this [the possibility of cyberattacks by Britain]," Syromolotov said. "But should they try to do this, we will respond with harsh retaliation. We are ready to repel them [cyberattacks]."